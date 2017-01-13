Ronald Koeman: ‘Some players in the squad don't have a future at Everton’

Ronald Koeman welcomed new recruit Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton while warning there are players in his squad who "don't really have a future" with the Toffees.

Schneiderlin became Everton's second recruit of the January transfer window on Thursday, the French midfielder moving from Manchester United to reunite with the manager he had previously worked under at Southampton.

That came a week on from teenage winger Ademola Lookman joining from Charlton.

Koeman has expressed interest in United's Memphis Depay - although Lyon have emerged as a leading candidate for the winger's signature - and it has been reported Everton have agreed a fee with Belgian side Standard Liege for their forward Ishak Belfodil.

Asked on Friday about the prospect of making further additions to what had already been brought in, with Depay and Belfodil's names being put to him, Koeman said: "We are still working to improve the team and if we can make a deal for one or two more players, then we will.

"But we saw the situation of Morgan - we had interest in the player for a long time, but it's not easy to do a deal and sometimes it needs more time than expected. We know we have until the end of January."

In terms of outgoings, midfielder Tom Cleverley and striker Oumar Niasse have both gone on loan this week, joining Watford and Hull respectively.

And when Koeman was asked if there was the potential for more departures, he said: "Most of the players know the situation - and some players, actually in the squad now, they don't really have a future at Everton."

Koeman was speaking at a press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League home clash with Manchester City.

He confirmed the match-day squad will include Schneiderlin, and said of the 27-year-old: "He is really that midfield player I like.

"He can play as a holding midfielder, he can play more offensively, he is clever in the game and he is aggressive. He brings different qualities to Everton and that is why we signed him.

"We know each other very well - I always kept contact with him.

"He wasn't playing the last few months, that is what every footballer needs to hate, and I like the players who like to change that situation.

"For us it is a really big signing."

Schneiderlin, also in attendance, outlined his reasons for joining Everton.

"There was other interest in England and abroad," he said.

"I wanted to stay in England and Everton is a massive club with ambition to be in the top five or six or higher, and win trophies.

"I know what to expect from the manager - that he wants to play football, and he wants to use me. It was an easy decision.

"I don't think I went to Man United at the best time in their history - last year we didn't always play very good football, not very attractive, and there was lots of criticism. And I haven't had the run of games I was expecting (under Jose Mourinho). I didn't enjoy it as I wanted to.

"But the past is the past. I was very happy to play for such a great club. I learned a lot.

"I don't have anger at all towards Mourinho. I can accept the decision he made - I have to, and have to move forward.

"And I'm glad he accepted my decision as well, when I went to see him and said 'I can't see myself on the bench for a year'. He was cool."