Home»Sport

Roger Federer sees off Alexander Zverev to land ninth Gerry Weber Open title

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 04:21 pm

Roger Federer brushed aside the challenge of rising star Alexander Zverev to clinch his ninth Gerry Weber Open title in Halle.

The 35-year-old Swiss required just 53 minutes to complete a 6-1 6-3 victory which also gave him his fourth ATP title of the year to date.

Federer's victory answered questions about his recent lay-off, which ended in a shock defeat to Tommy Haas on his comeback in Stuttgart this month.

The 20-year-old Zverev had no answer to Federer's inch-perfect execution and was broken three times in a lightning-fast first set.

Zverev did finally set a break point on the Federer serve in the first game of the second set, but it passed by and Federer raced on to complete victory.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS roger federer, gerry weber open,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez prove age is just a number in one Sunday afternoon

Guess which two drivers got in a spat at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Germany beat Cameroon 3-1 to book place in Confederations Cup semi-finals

Chile reaches Confederations Cup semi-finals with 1-1 draw against Australia


Today's Stories

Fifa’s video official gets it wrong again

Nerves the biggest factor at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Cribbin knew in his heart rout was likely

McIlroy putting faith in change of blade

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 