Home»Sport

Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas formed a boyband, but it wasn't very good

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 01:51 pm

Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas are three excellent tennis professionals, but there’s no place for them in the world of singing.

The trio of Australian Open contenders came together with musician David Foster to sing a song for some reason, and the result is not a treat for the ears.

Remember, the mute button is available.

Haas takes on the all-important job of holding the lyrics on his phone, and with a lot of prompting from Foster, the trio give it their all.

There’s plenty of struggling when it comes to the high notes, while Federer seems shy and a little embarrassed (as well he should). One of the three, however, is really giving it their all, although amidst the wall of noise it’s hard to tell who.

It seems Dimitrov wasn’t happy when the video went up.

He could face Federer in the Australian Open final this weekend – if so, here’s hoping what they produce on the court is a little easier to watch than their musical efforts.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Australian Open, Grigor Dimitrov, Roger Federer, Tennis, Tommy Haas,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt expects Johnny Sexton to be fit for Six Nations opener

Conor McGregor fights accounted for over half of UFC's pay-per-view buys in 2016

Cork club to host ‘An Audience with Roy Keane’

Katie Taylor's Madison Square Garden bout is off


Today's Stories

All-Ireland club finals will have later throw-in time to boost profile

Rory Mcllroy opts to delay return until March

Rassie Erasmus keeps focus strictly on Munster job

Willo Flood recalls day he was burgled by fan

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 