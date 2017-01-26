Roger Federer beats Stan Warwinka in five-set thriller

Roger Federer moved one step closer to an 18th grand slam title after holding off a thrilling fightback from Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open final.

Wawrinka forced a decider from two sets down on Rod Laver Arena but Federer held his nerve to win 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 and advance to his 28th major final.

It means Federer, at 35, is the oldest man to reach a grand slam final since the 39-year-old Ken Rosewall made it to the last hurdle at the US Open in 1974.

He will now face either his old foe Rafael Nadal or the resurgent Grigor Dimitrov, who play in the other semi-final on Friday.

If Nadal beats Dimitrov then both 2017 Australian Open finals will repeat 2008 Wimbledon Venus v Serena in final Federer v Nadal in final — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) January 26, 2017

At 35 years, 5 months & 18 days, #Federer becomes oldest man to reach a Grand Slam final since Agassi at US Open'05 (35y, 4m, 13d). — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 26, 2017

More to follow.