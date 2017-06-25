Home»Sport

Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez prove age is just a number in one Sunday afternoon

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 07:13 pm

Two 35-year-old tennis players have proved the old cliche that age is just a number once and for all – all within a matter of a few hours.

Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez both get closer to 40 than 30 this year, but both claimed tennis titles – in the Gerry Weber Open Open in Halle and ATP Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club, London respectively.

Roger Federer
(Friso Gentsch/AP)

Federer saw off rising star Alexander Zverev, 20, in just 53 minutes in Germany – completing a 6-1 6-1 victory and fourth ATP title of the year.

While the Swiss legend raised his hands to the air after victory in Germany, in Britain Lopez’s went to his face as he saved a match point to see off Marin Cilic, 28, in a thrilling final tie-break – the game finished 4-6 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (10/8) and gave the Spaniard his first title at The Queen’s Club.

Feliciano Lopez
Joy for Lopez (Steven Paston/PA)

For those keeping track of the matches, the success of the two tennis veterans was truly a triumph of the golden oldies.

For Lopez, it would be fair to say the trophy was extra special.

The Spaniard spurned a match point in his previous final appearance against Grigor Dimitrov in 2014, and his return gifted him just his sixth career title in a long career.

Meanwhile for Federer, this was another trophy for what is now a heaving cabinet.

Federer has 18 grand slams and the win in Germany is his 92nd career title – with Wimbledon just around the corner…

Of course, all of Federer’s success doesn’t mean he doesn’t still relish victory…

Cloud nine indeed.

