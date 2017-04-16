Roberto Firmino proved he'd finally learned his lesson after scoring against West Brom

Roberto Firmino has become known during his two years in England as a player with poise on the ball and great movement off it.

But, he’s also become known for other things too: teeth whiter than a snow storm are one of those things, and a penchant for getting shirtless is another.

Squawka pointed out following the Brazilian’s goal against Stoke, when he promptly took his shirt off, that no player in Europe’s top five leagues had been booked for excessive celebration more times than Firmino since 2012/13 – and he almost fell victim again during the 1-0 victory over West Brom.

Firmino stole in at the back post on the stroke of half-time to give Liverpool the lead

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

And, because apparently he’s never seen another celebration, proceeded to get his kit off

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

But then, presumably after remembering his last ticking off for picking up a needless yellow, Bobby thought better of it

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

And met Emre Can for a bear hug instead

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

The quick correction wasn’t missed by anybody on Twitter, who seemed to find the whole thing quite amusing.

Firmino contemplated taking his shirt off then 😂😂😂😭 — Daniel Valentine (@_danvalentine) April 16, 2017

AHAHAHA he was genuinely about to rip off his shirt after putting us 1-0 up against West Bromwich Albion. Never change @Firmino — . (@FourFourCou) April 16, 2017

Lol what's wrong with firmino? He was about to take his shirt off again — 🔥Obinna-Sama 🔥••• (@Fvck_Obi) April 16, 2017

You could see Firmino about to take his shirt off hahaha why does he like to? — Oncoly (@Ling_14) April 16, 2017

THE SHIRT REMOVAL HABIT FIRMINO MUST BREAK and apparently has. — Elizabeth (@knitmeg) April 16, 2017

Firmino has learnt his lesson with the shirt coming off 😂 — Analyse Football (@AnalyseFootball) April 16, 2017

His resolve was pretty inspiring.

every fiber in firmino's body was willing that shirt off his torso — Narrative Ultra (@NarrativeUltra) April 16, 2017

And now people are hoping for its inclusion on Fifa 18.

Bet FIFA won't include Firmino's "almost take the shirt off" celebration. But wonder what the main reason for that would be. — Paul (@Kolology) April 16, 2017

Firmino Half Shirt Celebration >>>>> — maybe next year (@Koptinho) April 16, 2017

We will say one thing that was sadly lacking due to Firmino keeping his shirt on though: this level of witchcraft.