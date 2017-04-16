Home»Sport

Roberto Firmino proved he'd finally learned his lesson after scoring against West Brom

Roberto Firmino has become known during his two years in England as a player with poise on the ball and great movement off it.

But, he’s also become known for other things too: teeth whiter than a snow storm are one of those things, and a penchant for getting shirtless is another.

Squawka pointed out following the Brazilian’s goal against Stoke, when he promptly took his shirt off, that no player in Europe’s top five leagues had been booked for excessive celebration more times than Firmino since 2012/13 – and he almost fell victim again during the 1-0 victory over West Brom.

Firmino stole in at the back post on the stroke of half-time to give Liverpool the lead

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (right) scores his side's first goal of the game
And, because apparently he’s never seen another celebration, proceeded to get his kit off

But then, presumably after remembering his last ticking off for picking up a needless yellow, Bobby thought better of it

And met Emre Can for a bear hug instead

The quick correction wasn’t missed by anybody on Twitter, who seemed to find the whole thing quite amusing.

His resolve was pretty inspiring.

And now people are hoping for its inclusion on Fifa 18.

We will say one thing that was sadly lacking due to Firmino keeping his shirt on though: this level of witchcraft.

