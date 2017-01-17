Home»Sport

Robbie Keane sings Joxer Goes to Stuttgart in Dublin pub

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 08:53 pm

Robbie Keane could hardly do more to cement his place as an Irish legend, writes Stephen Barry.

146 international appearances and 68 goals, including strikes against Germany, Spain, Holland, Italy and France, feature top of his list of career achievements.

But the one thing to endear him even more to Ireland fans is this… a rendition of the classic Euro ’88 throwback ‘Joxer Goes to Stuttgart’ by Christy Moore.

Keane’s future has been the subject of much speculation since announcing the end of his time with LA Galaxy, with American, Australian, Chinese and English Championship sides rumoured to be interested as well as his hometown club Shamrock Rovers.

However the cousin of singer and former Smiths frontman Morrissey doesn’t seem too worried about his next move as he gees up the crowd with a shout of ‘here we go’ between verses.

Photo via: Rake the Ashes

Keano was singing along with Rake the Ashes, who report that the striker was “great craic, very approachable and a true gent”.

Good on you, Robbie!

Thanks to John O’Neill for the video and Rake the Ashes, who play in Cassidy’s every Sunday. The band will launch their new album, ‘The Pitmans Pay’, on Saturday, January 28 in the Grand Social from 8pm. There are unconfirmed rumours that Robbie might make an appearance too!

