Home»Sport

Robbie Keane pictured training with United Arab Emirates club side

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 01:58 pm

Robbie Keane has been pictured training with Al-Ahli as he prepares for his next career move.

The former Republic of Ireland captain left LA Galaxy in November and, as a free agent, has been linked with a host of English sides.

But the United Arab Emirates side tweeted photographs of Keane training with them today, captioned: "Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills."

Al-Ahli currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table.

Keane started his stellar career in 1997 with Wolves, going on to play for Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham and the Galaxy.

Last year he retired from international duty as the Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer with 68 in 146 matches.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer, robbie keane

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

5 tennis players who lost their rag on the court

Ouch! Tennis player disqualified after hitting ball into umpire's face

Super Bowl winner won't attend White House victory ceremony with Donald Trump

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic happy to be proving doubters wrong


Today's Stories

GAA Podcast: Ominous show of strength from Dublin and Kerry

Rory Best takes the blame for Alex Dunbar debacle

GAA Podcast: Ominous show of strength from Dublin and Kerry

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 