Robbie Keane linked with Premier League move

Ireland’s former skipper Robbie Keane is widely expected to play football in the UK for the rest of the season and recent rumours suggest it could be at a higher level than previously expected.

The 36-year-old has spent the last five years playing with LA Galaxy in the American MLS.

He has been linked to a variety of English clubs since he left the Californian side, with Preston North End and Wolves among the clubs mentioned.

But is seems the veteran striker could be set for a shock return to the Premier League.

The Daily Express report today that Sunderland boss David Moyes is considering making an offer for both Keane and former Manchester City player Jolean Lescott.

Sunderland could bring in Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott - who have a combined age of 70. Latest gossip ➡️ https://t.co/8t7VEMm2dG #SAFC pic.twitter.com/g4KjnmEKfL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 22, 2017

The Black Cats are currently propping up the Premier League table and will need a drastic turnaround in fortunes to stave off relegation.

Keane may getting on in years but the the Tallaght man has buckets of top-flight experience and an eye for goal. Could a short-term contract benefit both parties?

Sunderland may not be Keane’s only Premier League option. Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino suggests West Ham should consider making the striker an offer.

“The Ireland legend looks after himself so he is a ‘young’ 36-year-old and he was never a frontman who relied on his pace,” he writes in The Sun.

If I was at West Ham, who are desperate for a striker, or a relegation-threatened Prem side, I would be wondering, ‘Why not?’

“Signing Robbie until the end of the season is virtually no risk. He could get you the four or five goals that keep you up.

“If I am wrong and Robbie is not up to top-flight standard anymore, he will still train well and will be good around the dressing room.”

