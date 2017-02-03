Home»Sport

Robbie Brady in contention for Burnley debut at Watford

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 11:08 am

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood could make their Burnley debuts in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Wide man Brady - the Clarets’ record signing - and midfielder Westwood both joined the Turf Moor outfit on transfer deadline day, arriving from Norwich and Aston Villa respectively.

Steven Defour came off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the 1-0 win over Leicester that evening, and boss Sean Dyche says "it could be beyond a couple of weeks" in terms of how long the midfielder might be out for.

Provisional Burnley squad: Heaton, Robinson, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Flanagan, Darikwa, Tarkowski, Brady, Barton, Boyd, Hendrick, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Arfield, Vokes, Gray, Barnes.

