Ricky Hatton leaving the gym in this famous car might drive you berserk

Boxer Ricky Hatton traded his Rolls-Royce for Del Boy Trotter’s three-wheeler to transport him from training on Wednesday – and where it came from was a (brief) mystery.

The long-time Only Fools And Horses fan posted a video on Twitter of him returning to work after a holiday, in which he appears to be getting into a silver and black Rolls.

But a few seconds after Hatton disappears behind the luxury car, the famous yellow Reliant Regal vehicle, synonymous with Del Boy Trotter, emerges from behind, with Hatton at the wheel.

First day back at work after my hols in Tenerife. Good day in the gym with the lads and now off home #WhatAPlonker pic.twitter.com/NWUNCL9Wmv — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) August 30, 2017

Fans were pretty impressed with the stunt.

😂😂😂😂😂 quality absolute quality!! He bought it ages ago, can't believe he's still got it 👍👍👍 — Luke Asa Barlow (@lukeasabarlow) August 30, 2017

This is why he is & always will be the people's champion There's only 1 Ricky Hatton 🥊 — JAMES DUFFY (@JDUFFYSECURITY) August 30, 2017

Saving on traveling expenses @HitmanHatton .. dont blame you pal 😂😂 — Gary Booth Snr (@gary_snr) August 30, 2017

quality 😂 — calum baptist (@CalumBaptist) August 30, 2017

@leebourke1994 this is why he's the best — Daniel Bourke (@danbourke21) August 30, 2017

As it turns out, the van belongs to Hatton – the promoter and trainer, who claims to own a copy of every episode of the hit comedy, purchased it for almost £4,000.

The Trotters’ infamous Reliant Regal (Lewis Whyld/PA)

This is not the first time the 38-year-old boxer has taken the Trotters Independent Trading Co van for a spin.

The light-welterweight champion drove around his home town of Hyde, in Manchester in 2013, dressed in Del Boy’s uniform of a flat cap and brown sheepskin jacket.