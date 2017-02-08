Home»Sport

Retiring Philipp Lahm believes he cannot give his all beyond this season

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 01:06 pm

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm does not believe he will be able to maintain his high standards next year after announcing he will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has a year left on his contract with the defending Bundesliga champions but will walk away early - also saying he has rejected an offer from the club to become a sporting director.

He admits he has been considering his future for some time and will give his all for the rest of the campaign.

"I'm going to stop playing football at the end of the season," the FC Bayern youth product confirmed on the club's official website following his team's 1-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg in Tuesday evening's DFB Cup Round of 16 tie.

"More than a year ago I started checking and questioning myself from day to day and week to week. I'm certain I'll maintain peak form through to the end of the season. I can manage that until the end of the campaign, but not beyond it."

On the chance to join the club's backroom staff, he added: "There were talks, and in the end I decided it's not the right time for me to take up a new position at FC Bayern."

Lahm announced the news after Bayern's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal, having made his 500th Bayern appearance against Schalke on Saturday.

A World Cup winner with Germany, Lahm is aiming to win a record eighth Bundesliga title this season.

The Munich-born player has spent his entire club career with Bayern, bar a two-year loan spell at Stuttgart between 2003 and 2005.

He has won seven Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with Bayern.

He captained Germany to World Cup glory in 2014 before announcing his retirement from international football.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

WATCH: Only the crossbar denied Messi this stunning free kick last night

WATCH: Hurling keeper makes four stunning saves in Fitzgibbon Cup game

When the champions were relegated: What can Leicester learn from Manchester City's relegated title winners of 1938?

Conor O'Shea 'tailor-made' to revitalise Italian rugby


Today's Stories

John Ryan on his ulcerative colitis: ‘It is no way to live’

Howard Webb to oversee introduction of video refs in MLS

Why Ireland need to get back with Joe Schmidt’s programme

Seamus Callanan keen to test himself again

Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 