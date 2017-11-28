Home»Sport

Republic of Ireland remain unbeaten after Women's World Cup qualifier with Netherlands

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 09:06 pm

The Republic of Ireland's women's team remains unbeaten after three games in their 2019 World Cup qualification campaign.

Colin Bell's side has secured a point with a scoreless draw at European champions the Netherlands.

The match kicked off in Stadion de Goffert in Nijmegen at 7pm Irish time.

Leanne Kiernan against Stephanie van der Gragt. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The draw is a huge result at the home of the European Champions.

The FAI thanked tens of thousands of viewers who watched the match, describing the team as "absolute heroes".


More in this Section

Here's the first team that will face All-Ireland champions Dublin in 2018

Anthony Joshua calls for the talking to stop as he pushes for Joseph Parker fight

Watch Arsene Wenger reveal his knitting tactics for Christmas Jumper Day

Peter Crouch extends Stoke deal to 2019


Today's Stories

Schmidt must find key to consistency as big guns lying in wait

‘The coolest thing I’ve ever done’

Tiger Woods returns, take 10

Schmidt must find key to consistency as big guns lying in wait

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »