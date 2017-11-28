Republic of Ireland remain unbeaten after Women's World Cup qualifier with Netherlands

The Republic of Ireland's women's team remains unbeaten after three games in their 2019 World Cup qualification campaign.

Colin Bell's side has secured a point with a scoreless draw at European champions the Netherlands.

The match kicked off in Stadion de Goffert in Nijmegen at 7pm Irish time.

Leanne Kiernan against Stephanie van der Gragt. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The draw is a huge result at the home of the European Champions.

The FAI thanked tens of thousands of viewers who watched the match, describing the team as "absolute heroes".

Thank you to the tens of thousands of you that watched the live stream of that fantastic game. Superb performance from the Girls in Green! 👏🇮🇪 #COYBIG #IRLWNT pic.twitter.com/H7RoO0Aud1 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 28, 2017