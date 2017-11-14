Republic of Ireland gear up for biggest game in years

The Republic of Ireland are gearing up for their biggest game in years.

7.45pm is the kick off time for the World Cup play off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

It is all to play for following Saturday's nil all draw in Copenhagen.

Victory will see Ireland reach the finals for the first time since 2002.

Denmark manager Age Hareide thinks they will hold the upper hand if the match goes to extra time.

He said: "I think we have more players in our group, we are used to playing tight matches.

"A lot of our players play in Champions League so our players are used to that, if it goes into extra time I think we have the squad and the players to take that.."

While Ireland still have a hope of being in Russia next summer, Italy have none.

Their scoreless draw with Sweden last night in Milan meant they lost their playoff to Sweden 1-nil on aggregate.