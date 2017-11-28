Report links Peter O'Mahony with English and French clubs

Peter O'Mahony is the latest Irish player to be linked with a big money move overseas.

Reports claim the Munster captain has rejected an IRFU offer to remain on a national deal past 2019.

The 28-year-old's current contract ends in July, but he is expected to agree a short-term deal to be involved in the World Cup in Japan.

The Irish Times reports that the British and Irish Lions captain has had offers to move to England or France with the English side looking specifically for a captain.

Losing O’Mahony would be a major blow to new Munster coach Johann van Graan as the South African is already planning for life after Zebo from next season.