Home»Sport

Report links Peter O'Mahony with English and French clubs

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 09:54 am

Peter O'Mahony is the latest Irish player to be linked with a big money move overseas.

Reports claim the Munster captain has rejected an IRFU offer to remain on a national deal past 2019.

The 28-year-old's current contract ends in July, but he is expected to agree a short-term deal to be involved in the World Cup in Japan.

The Irish Times reports that the British and Irish Lions captain has had offers to move to England or France with the English side looking specifically for a captain.

Losing O’Mahony would be a major blow to new Munster coach Johann van Graan as the South African is already planning for life after Zebo from next season.


More in this Section

Ireland to face All Blacks for next November’s autumn internationals

Jurgen Klopp would rather quit than see Liverpool close out games by cheating

Ireland's Joy Neville named World Rugby Referee of the Year

Lack of goalline technology denies Messi goal


Today's Stories

‘The coolest thing I’ve ever done’

Tiger Woods returns, take 10

Fogarty: ‘I don’t think Jack is in a big slump’

Colm Cooper set to continue club quest with Crokes

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »