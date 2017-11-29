Report: CJ Stander could be following Peter O'Mahony out of Munster

CJ Stander is the latest high profile player being linked with a move away from Munster, writes Steve Neville.

The province was rocked by news yesterday that captain Peter O'Mahony could be about to leave the province, and the news got worse today with it being reported the fellow back-row CJ Stander might be following O'Mahony out of Thomond Park.

The Irish Times reports that Stander's contract negotiations with the IRFU have stalled and that the 27-year-old could triple his salary with a move to France.

Stander joined Munster in 2012 and made his Ireland debut in 2016 having qualified to play via the residency rule.

The Number 8 has since received 18 caps for his adopted nation as well as playing for the British and Irish Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

The news will come as a blow to new Munster head coach Johann van Graan. His new side are already set to lose Simon Zebo at the end of the season after having lost Donnacha Ryan to Frecnh shores at the conclusion of the last season.

Yesterday, van Graan met with Irish media and pledged to do everything he can to persuade O'Mahony that his future lies in Munster.