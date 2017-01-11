Home»Sport

Remember this guy? Kazuyoshi Miura has just signed a new contract at the age of 49

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 04:25 pm

You might remember Kazuyoshi Miura as one of Japan’s best players from the 1990s.

You probably didn’t know that the striker, who turns 50 this year, is still playing.

Miura has just signed a one-year contract extension with Yokohama in the country’s second tier to ensure he’ll continue playing into his 50s.

He was born in 1967, began his professional career in Brazil in 1986, and was the first footballer from Japan ever to play in Serie A.

To put that in context, he’s older than both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – and Lionel Messi wasn’t even born when he made his professional debut.

Here he is playing against Brazil back in 1995.

(Steve Morton/EMPICS)
And yes, that is former Middlesbrough player Doriva you can see battling him for the ball.

Doriva was 23 when that picture was taken and he has already been retired for 10 years. Lightweight.

Hats off to Miura. What a guy.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Football, Japan, Kazuyoshi Miura, Premier League,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

New Zealand's Murray McCully wants Ireland to host the Rugby World Cup

Injury blow for Swansea as Neil Taylor fractures cheekbone in training

Ireland's James McGee wins first qualifying round for Australian Open

Floyd Mayweather has some very kind words for Ronda Rousey


Today's Stories

CJ Stander hungry for ‘dessert’ in Champions Cup

Morris gets Nenagh over the line in Harty Cup

St Colman's progress to semis in Harty Cup

Templemore ease past Thurles in Harty Cup

Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 