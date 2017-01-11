Remember this guy? Kazuyoshi Miura has just signed a new contract at the age of 49

You might remember Kazuyoshi Miura as one of Japan’s best players from the 1990s.

You probably didn’t know that the striker, who turns 50 this year, is still playing.

Miura has just signed a one-year contract extension with Yokohama in the country’s second tier to ensure he’ll continue playing into his 50s.

DONE DEAL: Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura signs a new deal with Yokohama FC. He's 50 years old in February 👀 #TransferWindow pic.twitter.com/Sn5s9C6DW7 — Transfer Site (@TransferSite) January 11, 2017

He was born in 1967, began his professional career in Brazil in 1986, and was the first footballer from Japan ever to play in Serie A.

To put that in context, he’s older than both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – and Lionel Messi wasn’t even born when he made his professional debut.

I can still remember seeing Kazuyoshi Miura playing for Genoa 22 years ago on Gazzetta with @acjimbo - https://t.co/b4mKh133CK — Andrew (@AJD_Photography) January 11, 2017

Here he is playing against Brazil back in 1995.

(Steve Morton/EMPICS) And yes, that is former Middlesbrough player Doriva you can see battling him for the ball.

Doriva was 23 when that picture was taken and he has already been retired for 10 years. Lightweight.

Hats off to Miura. What a guy.