Referees appointed for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals

The referees for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals have been appointed.

The EPCR have confirmed that Romain Poite will referee Munster’s semi-final against champions Sarcacens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

The following day, Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s meeting with Clermont in Lyon.

Our #ChampionsCup semi-final referees! ▪️Munster v Saracens - Romain Poite ▪️Clermont v Leinster - Nigel Owens pic.twitter.com/4d5nEE2FqX — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 14, 2017

The winners will meet in the final at Murrayfield on May 13.