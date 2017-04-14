Home»Sport

Referees appointed for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 12:23 pm

The referees for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals have been appointed.

The EPCR have confirmed that Romain Poite will referee Munster’s semi-final against champions Sarcacens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

The following day, Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s meeting with Clermont in Lyon.

The winners will meet in the final at Murrayfield on May 13.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, champions cup

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho rues United's lack of killer instinct after Anderlecht draw

Fans are not happy with Manchester United's 1-1 Europa League draw against Anderlecht

Two late goals earned Lyon a 2-1 victory over Besiktas

Manchester United draw 1-1 with Anderlecht


Today's Stories

OBITUARY: Vince Linnane, Kerry GAA kitman - ‘There are people like that in every county in Ireland, but he was ours’

John Caulfield: 'The only record I want is to win the league'

Can Limerick conveyor belt produce glory to match talent?

Cathal Moynihan out to make impact in Rás Mumhan

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 