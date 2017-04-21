Home»Sport

Real and Atletico Madrid to do battle in Champions League semi-final

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 11:36 am

Real Madrid will do battle with their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

This will be the fourth successive season the rivals have met in the competition and Atleti have yet to get the better of Los Blancos across that run.

Real won both the 2014 and 2016 finals against their foes from across Madrid, with Diego Simeone's men now having the opportunity to exact revenge when the sides meet in the last four.

Monaco and Juventus go head-to-head in the other semi-final clash as the June 3 finale at Cardiff's Principality Stadium looms large.

The semi-final first legs will be played on May 2 and 3, with Real Madrid and Monaco starting at home in their respective ties.

The return fixtures will be played the following week, when Atletico will be hoping to end their Champions League heartache by finally overcoming their rivals.

Atleti have finished runners-up in the competition on three occasions, whereas Real's victory last year was their 11th in the competition.

Gareth Bale would love nothing more than to win the competition in his hometown of Cardiff, while Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hope to add the trophy that has so far eluded him during his glittering career.

The 39-year-old's side will be home for the second leg against Monaco, whose young, exciting team knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Sizing up Zlatan replacements

Praise for 'genius' Paul Moloney after jockey retires from the saddle

Tributes paid to gentle giant Ugo Ehiogu following his death aged 44

How Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba nearly scored one of the best goals ever


Today's Stories

The giant that is Trevor Leota was back drop to Munster European epic to beat them all

Marcus Rashford to the rescue as United edge to semi-final

Davy Fitzgerald could use ban to spur his players, says Cillian Buckley

For a small man, Dan Rooney was a giant

Lifestyle

Does Bantry kelp need help?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 