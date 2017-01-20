Home»Sport

Read the extraordinary rant that led to manager's five-match touchline ban

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 02:19 pm

A Football Association document has revealed the extraordinary reasons behind last month's five-match touchline ban for then-Notts County manager John Sheridan, a former Republic of Ireland international.

Sheridan, since sacked by the Magpies following a club record run of nine straight league defeats and appointed Oldham boss for the fifth time, was hit with the sanction following a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe on December 10 - a match which saw him sent to the stands by referee Eddie Ilderton.

An Independent Regulatory Commission heard that Sheridan had shouted at fourth official Matthew Donohue "You're a f****** c***. A c***." in the aftermath of his team falling 2-0 behind.

Then, after Donohue advised Ilderton that Sheridan should be removed from the touchline, another torrent of abuse was aimed towards the referee.

"You're a f****** disgrace, you're f****** useless, you've not f****** got anything right today, you should be f****** ashamed, you're f****** s***, my kids aren't going to get any f****** Christmas presents because of f****** you".

Sheridan admitted the charge on December 15 and the commission reported that the 52-year-old former Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder latter 'submitted a letter apologising unreservedly for his actions.'

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jurgen Klopp: Joel Matip saga 'not fair' as D'Day arrives

Sale player sacked after he allegedly leaked information 'extremely disappointed'

Tommy O’Donnell returns for Munster against Racing

Antonio Conte reveals Diego Costa is available for Chelsea on Sunday


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 