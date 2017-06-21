Home»Sport

Rangers end kit deal dispute with Sports Direct

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 05:07 pm

Dave King's dispute with Mike Ashley is over after the Rangers chairman announced a deal has been struck with the Sports Direct businessman.

The Ibrox chief called a surprise press conference on Wednesday to confirm a new kit deal with Ashley's retail firm has been agreed.

It sees the current seven-year merchandise agreement - which reportedly earned Rangers seven pence from every pound spent in club shops - ripped up and a new 12-month contract put in place.

King hopes the deal will encourage supporters to end their kit sale boycott and provide a major financial boost as Rangers aim to take on last season's runaway Ladbrokes Premiership winners Celtic.

