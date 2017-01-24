Rafinha was a third wheel with Neymar and Neymar's girlfirend and we feel his pain

You’ve probably been there: Your best mate starts seeing someone new and suddenly you’re not the inseparable twosome you used to be.
And that’s the same if you’re a professional footballer, as Rafinha is finding out courtesy of his buddy Neymar and his apparent gf Bruna Marquezine.
The Barcelona midfielder posted this picture, apparently from Luis Suarez’s 30th birthday party, along with the caption: “Once upon a time there was a friend, then he started dating.”
Looks like Rafinha has bagged himself a fire date too though from the picture.
That came after Neymar himself posted this video in an Instagram Story, saying: “I love this guy.”
Everyone is sympathising with Rafinha’s position.
rafinha is so me when i hangout with my friends https://t.co/ZYPvNpqq3u— saz (@neensneymar) January 24, 2017
RAFINHA IS ALL OF US https://t.co/wvPdEW3U8m— 🌷 (@_rafinhaha) January 24, 2017
RT if you ever been in Rafinha's position... #thirdwheel pic.twitter.com/yREanjtNVg— Photos of Football (@photosofootball) January 24, 2017
And he may even have bagged himself a date.
Look, if Rafinha is really sad about being alone I'm sure we can find someone willing to sacrifice herself... Ahem.— Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) January 24, 2017
Third wheels of the world, unite.