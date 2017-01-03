Racing 92 issue strong statement as they launch legal case against out-half

Racing 92 have announced they will take legal action against their player Johan Goosen after his shock decision to retire.

The South Africa centre, 24, revealed last month that he was leaving the Top 14 club to return to his homeland for a change of career.

Racing issued a forceful statement today saying they considered themselves the victim of a "manifest fraud" and Goosen would have to "answer in court".

The club also pointed out that Goosen, who was voted the Top 14's player of the year last season after helping Racing to the title, remained "tied to the club by a four-year employment contract".

They said in a statement on their official website: "Faced with the behaviour of Johan Goosen, Racing 92 are forced to launch several proceedings to enforce their rights and to repair the damage they have suffered.

"Racing 92 consider themselves a victim of a manifest fraud, which Johan Goosen, his accomplices and various advisors will have to answer in court."

The statement said the club would seek to reclaim advances paid to Goosen for the use of his image rights and seek compensation for his not fulfilling his contract.

It added: "A criminal complaint will be filed because the production by Johan Goosen of an employment contract of indefinite duration signed by one of his friends and business partners appears to constitute a forgery, as it is not conceivable that this player can finish his sporting career when it's at its height and now accept a job in a South African company for a salary 10 times less than what he was receiving at Racing 92."