Home»Sport

Racing 92 issue strong statement as they launch legal case against out-half

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 08:21 pm

Racing 92 have announced they will take legal action against their player Johan Goosen after his shock decision to retire.

The South Africa centre, 24, revealed last month that he was leaving the Top 14 club to return to his homeland for a change of career.

Racing issued a forceful statement today saying they considered themselves the victim of a "manifest fraud" and Goosen would have to "answer in court".

The club also pointed out that Goosen, who was voted the Top 14's player of the year last season after helping Racing to the title, remained "tied to the club by a four-year employment contract".

They said in a statement on their official website: "Faced with the behaviour of Johan Goosen, Racing 92 are forced to launch several proceedings to enforce their rights and to repair the damage they have suffered.

"Racing 92 consider themselves a victim of a manifest fraud, which Johan Goosen, his accomplices and various advisors will have to answer in court."

The statement said the club would seek to reclaim advances paid to Goosen for the use of his image rights and seek compensation for his not fulfilling his contract.

It added: "A criminal complaint will be filed because the production by Johan Goosen of an employment contract of indefinite duration signed by one of his friends and business partners appears to constitute a forgery, as it is not conceivable that this player can finish his sporting career when it's at its height and now accept a job in a South African company for a salary 10 times less than what he was receiving at Racing 92."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, france, racing, johan goosen

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud was simultaneously lauded and lambasted for celebrating his equaliser

Olivier Giroud ‘frustrated and disappointed’ despite dramatic comeback

Swansea win at relegation rivals after appointment of new boss

Mark Hughes’ old guard get the win on a cold, wet Tuesday night at Stoke


Today's Stories

Rassie Erasmus: We will prepare as normal for Paris

Real Madrid on a high as Europe takes a break

Paul Keane: New rule fails to make its mark on first outing

Managers under microscope

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 