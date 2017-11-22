Home»Sport

Qarabag’s matchday programme put an interesting spin on several Chelsea players’ names

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 10:18 pm

Ahead of Chelsea’s penultimate Champions League group game, away to Qarabag, the home side put together a matchday programme with details of their opposition within – but something didn’t look quite right.

The Azerbaijani team’s programme included lists of both squads – very useful information, you’ll agree – ahead of a game that would see Chelsea qualify for the knockout stages of the competition with a win.

(Matt McGeehan)
But look a little closer and you’ll notice the spelling of a group of Chelsea players’ names isn’t quite what fans of the Blues are used to seeing.

(Matt McGeehan)
Thibaut Courtois and Gary Cahill in particular saw their names transformed into something of a Pro Evolution Soccer style, becoming Tibo Kurtua and Hari Kehill.

Other spellings weren’t quite so different to what the players are used to, with Sesk Fabreqas, Danni Drinkvater and Villian all making an appearance.

(Matt McGeehan)
Chelsea eased to a 4-0 victory to secure their qualification from the group stage, with goals from Eden Hazard, Fabregas and two from Willian securing the three points.

And while Qarabag can no longer qualify for the last 16, their phonetic translations of Antonio Conte’s squad names will be fondly remembered for the rest of the competition.


KEYWORDS

ViralChelseaUKChampions LeagueChelseafootballProgramme

