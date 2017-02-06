Home»Sport

Public unimpressed as cricketer launches campaign to bring back… himself

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 12:20 pm

It’s no secret that they’ve had their differences, so people were watching with interest to see what Kevin Pietersen’s reaction to Alastair Cook stepping down as captain would be.

Anyone hoping that KP might rise above their issues and offer a tribute to his former team-mate and England’s leading run-scorer was to be left disappointed, however.

Yes, Pietersen used the occasion to launch a campaign to bring himself back into the England team.

The responses were, at best, mixed.

Probably not the response KP was hoping for.

Strong words from this Twitter user.

Kevin, we’re not sure this is going to work.

Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Alastair Cook, Cricket, England, Kevin Pietersen, sport

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

5 tennis players who lost their rag on the court

Ouch! Tennis player disqualified after hitting ball into umpire's face

Super Bowl winner won't attend White House victory ceremony with Donald Trump

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic happy to be proving doubters wrong


Today's Stories

Rory Best takes the blame for Alex Dunbar debacle

Youth has its fling at Abbotstown

Sergio Garcia back in world top ten after desert joy

Jose Mourinho happy on Leicester return

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 