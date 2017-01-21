Home»Sport

PSG keep pressure on Ligue 1 leaders with win over Nantes

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 06:13 pm

Edinson Cavani maintained his prolific goalscoring form with both goals as Paris St Germain climbed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Nice following a 2-0 win at Nantes.

Uruguay international Cavani opened the scoring midway through the first half and made it 26 goals in as many matches for PSG in all competitions this season by adding a second in the 65th minute.

The victory lifts Unai Emery's side level on points with second-placed Monaco and one behind Nice, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Bastia on Friday night. Monaco play Lorient at home on Sunday.

Cavani drilled home a low finish following Lucas Moura's cross in the 21st minute, and after Thomas Meunier had hit the crossbar in the second half, the South American striker scored direct from a free-kick into the top corner.

