Premier League rumours: Wenger staying and going on a spending spree

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:06 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

The Mirror claims that Arsene Wenger is staying at Arsenal and will launch raids for Lyon's ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE and Celtic pair KIERAN TIERNEY and MOUSSA DEMBELE with a £200million transfer kitty.

Manchester City winger JESUS NAVAS will rejoin Sevilla when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Mirror says that Chelsea are preparing a bid for Monaco full-back BENJAMIN MENDY.

Fenerbahce and PSV Eindhoven are both keen on Chelsea's MARCO VAN GINKEL, claims the London Evening Standard.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool left-back ALBERTO MORENO is wanted by both Inter and AC Milan.

