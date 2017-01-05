Home»Sport

Premier League rumours: Sunderland set to be dealt huge transfer blow

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 09:08 am

Jermain Defoe is keen to rejoin West Ham from Sunderland to put right his acrimonious exit in 2004, reports The Sun.

The Hammers have been rejected in their pursuit of another striker as Brentford have turned down a £10million offer for Scott Hogan, according to the Daily Mirror.

(Yui Mok/EMPICS)
Arsenal players fear the writing could be on the wall for Alexis Sanchez‘s time at the club after his outpouring of frustration at Bournemouth, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Southampton are preparing a £17million bid for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

Peter Crouch could earn a new deal at Stoke, the Daily Telegraph says.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

