Premier League rumours: Some big name departures from Stamford Bridge

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Chelsea defender BRANISLAV IVANOVIC is nearing a move to Zenit St Petersburg, according to the Daily Mail, but the Mirror report that West Brom are also keen.

ASMIR BEGOVIC could be another departure from Stamford Bridge, as the Mirror say he is desperate to leave in order to find first-team football.

Sunderland will make an £11million bid for Leicester striker LEONARDO ULLOA, reports the Sun.

Sky Sports are reporting that Southampton are nearing a deal to sign Napoli striker MANOLO GABBIADINI for £17million.

Burnley are keen on adding Norwich winger ROBBIE BRADY to their squad, with the Daily Mail reporting a potential £13million bid.