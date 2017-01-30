Home»Sport

Premier League rumours: Some big name departures from Stamford Bridge

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:13 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Chelsea defender BRANISLAV IVANOVIC is nearing a move to Zenit St Petersburg, according to the Daily Mail, but the Mirror report that West Brom are also keen.

ASMIR BEGOVIC could be another departure from Stamford Bridge, as the Mirror say he is desperate to leave in order to find first-team football.

Sunderland will make an £11million bid for Leicester striker LEONARDO ULLOA, reports the Sun.

Sky Sports are reporting that Southampton are nearing a deal to sign Napoli striker MANOLO GABBIADINI for £17million.

Burnley are keen on adding Norwich winger ROBBIE BRADY to their squad, with the Daily Mail reporting a potential £13million bid.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, football.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mo Farah 'relieved' he's exempt from Trump's 'divisive and discriminatory' Muslim ban

West Ham's Dimitri Payet completes French move

Kerry star scores ‘unbelievable’ wonder goal in All-Ireland Club semi-final

Bastian Schweinsteiger is receiving a lot of love on Twitter after making a rare start and scoring for Man United


Today's Stories

Four-in-a-row Glanmire prove they're peerless

BHA refute Many Clouds welfare claims

Sport Ireland not keeping up appearances on inclusion

Joe Schmidt adamant Ireland in for torrid time against Scotland

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 