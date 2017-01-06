Premier League rumours: Manchester United set to splash cash on double swoop

Manchester United are ready to pay Antoine Griezmann £220,000 a week to join, according to The Sun, which also reports that United will pay £32.5million for Roma’s Kostas Manolas.
The Mirror is reporting that Watford striker Odion Ighalo could be sold to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua this month.
Javier Hernandez, the Bayer Leverkusen striker, has not been the subject of a reported bid, Talksport says.
Aston Villa will have to pay Middlesbrough £10million for Jordan Rhodes, according to the Mirror.
Italian website calciomercato.com is reporting that Patrice Evra has been in negotiations with former club Manchester United and West Ham over a potential move.