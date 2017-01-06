Home»Sport

Premier League rumours: Manchester United set to splash cash on double swoop

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 09:55 am

Manchester United are ready to pay Antoine Griezmann £220,000 a week to join, according to The Sun, which also reports that United will pay £32.5million for Roma’s Kostas Manolas.

The Mirror is reporting that Watford striker Odion Ighalo could be sold to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua this month.

(Adam Davy/PA)
Javier Hernandez, the Bayer Leverkusen striker, has not been the subject of a reported bid, Talksport says.

Aston Villa will have to pay Middlesbrough £10million for Jordan Rhodes, according to the Mirror.

(John Walton/PA)
Italian website calciomercato.com is reporting that Patrice Evra has been in negotiations with former club Manchester United and West Ham over a potential move.

