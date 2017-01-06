Premier League rumours: Manchester United set to splash cash on double swoop

Manchester United are ready to pay Antoine Griezmann £220,000 a week to join, according to The Sun, which also reports that United will pay £32.5million for Roma’s Kostas Manolas.

The Mirror is reporting that Watford striker Odion Ighalo could be sold to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua this month.

(Adam Davy/PA) Javier Hernandez, the Bayer Leverkusen striker, has not been the subject of a reported bid, Talksport says.

Aston Villa will have to pay Middlesbrough £10million for Jordan Rhodes, according to the Mirror.