Home»Sport

Premier League rumours: Manchester United looking at Bernardo Silva

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:45 am

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to fight former club Real Madrid for the signature of Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to The Sun.

Southampton have had a loan bid for Mamadou Sakho rejected by Liverpool as captain Jose Fonte considers a move to West Ham, writes the Daily Mail.

(Adam Davy/PA)
Saints and Swansea are both attempting to sign Yoric Ravet from Swiss side Young Boys, reports L’Equipe.

The Guardian claims Burnley are closing in on Barnsley defender Marc Roberts.

(Barrington Coombs/EMPICS)
Crystal Palace are planning a bid for Tottenham full-back Ben Davies, claims The Sun.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Barnsley, Ben Davies, Bernardo Silva, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Jose Fonte, Jose Mourinho, Liverpool, Mamadou Sakho., Manchester United, Marc Roberts, Monaco, Premier League, Real Madrid, Southampton, Swansea, Tottenham, Transfer, West Ham, Yoric Ravet, Young Boys,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited return was totally overshadowed by Lucas Leiva scoring his first goal since 2010

GAA round-up: Cork hurlers continue unbeaten start to the year

FA Cup wrap: Liverpool advance while Shane Long secures Saints’ progress

Footballer facing FA charge over Harry Arter comments


Today's Stories

Eanna Falvey answers Lions call for New Zealand tour

Michael Conlan will rule Madsion Square Garden ‘for years’

Lucas proves unlikely hero for Liverpool

Páraic Duffy: Sky deal has been ‘terrific’ for Irish diaspora

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 