Premier League rumours: Liverpool considering bid for Man City player

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 08:12 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

The Sun is reporting that Liverpool are eyeing a £20million move for Manchester City goalkeeper JOE HART in the summer.

Manchester United are keen to bring Burnley defender MICHAEL KEANE back to the club in the summer, reports the Daily Mirror.

United are also ready to splash the cash on a new contract for ANDER HERRERA, with the Daily Mail reporting he is set to earn £120,000 per week.

Swansea and Bournemouth will do battle for JOHN TERRY in the summer, writes the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Star is reporting that West Ham also want to sign the outgoing Chelsea defender.

Yahoo claims that French giants Paris St-Germain are frontrunners to sign ALEXIS SANCHEZ from Arsenal and could also make a double swoop to land MESUT OZIL.

