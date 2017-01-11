Home»Sport

Premier League rumours: Interest in John Terry and Mamadou Sakho

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:55 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

The Daily Telegraph claims Bournemouth are plotting an audacious loan move for Chelsea captain JOHN TERRY after the Blues opted to end Nathan Ake's stay at Dean Court.

Crystal Palace have been told that they must pay £12million if they want to sign wing-back JEFFREY SCHLUPP after Leicester knocked back a £7million bid, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, Palace boss Sam Allardyce is considering offloading club-record £30million summer signing CHRISTIAN BENTEKE in a bid to free up some transfer funds, says the Daily Mirror.

Brentford have turned down West Ham's offer of £12.5million for SCOTT HOGAN as they refuse to budge from their £15million valuation of the forward, reports the Guardian.

Liverpool defender MAMADOU SAKHO is open to a Southampton switch as he bids to kick-start his faltering Premier League career, writes The Times.

