Home»Sport

Premier League rumours: Dimitri Payet attracts interest as he attempts to force move

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 09:02 am

The Sun reports Chelsea will attempt to take advantage of unsettled West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet, who is refusing to play for the club according to manager Slaven Bilic.

Manchester United have rejected a cut-price offer from Ligue 1 club Lyon for outcast Memphis Depay, with the Red Devils wanting £15 million for the Dutch international, writes the Daily Mirror.

(Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace are in talks to bring former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra back to the Premier League after the Frenchman asked to leave the Serie A giants last week, according to the Guardian.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS)
Burnley and Leicester have both tabled offers in the region of £10 million for Norwich midfielder Robbie Brady, claims the Daily Mail.

Jack Wilshere’s future at Arsenal is in doubt as the Gunners have yet to open contract talks with the midfielder, whose deal expires in 18 months, writes the Daily Star.

(John Walton/PA)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Arsenal, Chelsea, Dimitri Payet, Jack Wilshere, Manchester United, Memphis Depay, Patrice Evra, Premier League, Transfer, West Ham,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Spidercam is coming to the Premier League, but what happens when it goes wrong?

Goalkeeper Karius believes Liverpool will still make it to Wembley

Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to an 'absolute gentleman'

WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

Graham Taylor was a man of warmth and generosity

Worrier Leo Cullen hopes Leinster can sense danger

OBITUARY: Ferdinand ‘Ferdi’ Kuebler, Swiss national hero and 1950 Tour de France winner

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 