Premier League rumours: Chelsea veteran set to spark transfer chain

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:38 am

Everton are interested in Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic as a replacement for Phil Jagielka, who is wanted by Sunderland, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun claims the Toffees are set to offload out-of-favour forward Gerard Deulofeu to AC Milan on loan, despite Everton claiming no deal had been reached last week.

(Peter Byrne/PA)
Hull are poised to sign Liverpool’s forgotten man Lazar Markovic on loan, with the winger’s unsuccessful spell with Sporting Lisbon set to come to an early end, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Manchester United could use the money from the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay to bring Benfica’s Victor Lindelof to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

(Nick Potts/EMPICS)
The Guardian says that Borussia Dortmund are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign AIK’s highly rated 17-year-old Alexander Isak.

