Premier League rumours: Chelsea considering double swoop but could lose key man

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 10:19 am

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is considering a swap deal with Real Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois heading to Spain and Alvaro Morata going the other way, according to the Sun.

The Premier League leaders will also try to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal for £56 million, reports the Daily Star.

(John Walton/EMPICS)
The Daily Mirror claims that Chinese club Tianjin are preparing a £40 million bid for Leicester’s Islam Slimani.

Middlesbrough forward Gaston Ramirez has handed in a transfer request amid reported interest from Leicester, according to Sky Sports.

(RIchard Sellers/EMPICS)
The Daily Mail says that Philippe Coutinho still could be a target for Barcelona, despite signing a new contract at Liverpool.

