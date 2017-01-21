Premier League review: Rooney saves point for Utd as Palace and Sunderland misery continues

Wayne Rooney surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United's record goalscorer with a dramatic injury-time free-kick which salvaged his side a 1-1 draw at Stoke.

Charlton was on hand to watch Rooney reach his milestone as he curled his 250th United goal into the top corner of the net after Joe Allen was penalised for a foul on Marcus Rashford.

Rooney's effort extended his side's unbeaten run to 17 games after Stoke looked set to take all three points through an own goal from Juan Mata in the 19th minute.

Mata missed a glorious chance to equalise and substitute Jesse Lingard hit the bar eight minutes from time before Rooney summoned up his timely and historic intervention.

He told Sky Sports afterwards: "It's difficult to be over-pleased because of the result - two points dropped - but it's a huge honour for me."

It was another bleak afternoon for David Moyes and Sunderland, who slumped back to the bottom after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Darren Fletcher's 20th-minute opener and a powerful left-foot drive from Chris Brunt nine minutes before the break were enough to sink the miserable Black Cats, who barely threatened Ben Foster's goal.

And the problems continue to mount for Sam Allardyce, who is still looking for his first win as Crystal Palace boss after a late Seamus Coleman strike earned Everton a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park and sunk the Eagles into the bottom three.

Scott Dann had two firm headers well saved by Everton keeper Joel Robles before Coleman fired home eight minutes from time, despite Palace protests that the game should have been stopped to allow Jeffrey Schlupp to receive treatment.

Middlesbrough continue to slip closer to the drop zone after two early goals from the in-form Andy Carroll paved the way for West Ham to clinch a 3-1 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Carroll's first-half strikes sandwiched an equaliser from Boro striker Cristhian Stuani but the Hammers piled on the pressure, with Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini both missing chances.

Stuani hit the bar in the second half before the visitors wrapped up the points when Lanzini fed substitute Jonathan Calleri to hit a deflected shot into the top corner.

Bournemouth twice hit back from behind to grab a 2-2 draw against Watford at the Vitality Stadium.

Christian Kabasele's early opener was cancelled out by Josh King and despite Troy Deeney's 64th-minute effort putting Watford back in front, substitute Benik Afobe equalised again eight minutes from time.