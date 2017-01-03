Premier League clubs begin battle to sign Ireland-eligible striker

A Premier League bidding war could be about to emerge over an Irish-qualified striker, writes Stephen Barry.

Brentford’s Scott Hogan has attracted plenty of suitors, with the Guardian reporting that Watford are the first top-flight side to bid for the 24-year-old.

Watford have offered £8million (€9.4m) for Hogan, with up to £2million (€2.4m) in add-ons as part of the deal.

Walter Mazzarri’s strikers – Troy Deeney, Odion Ighalo and injured duo Isaac Success and Stefano Okaka – have scored eight league goals between them this season.

Reading and Newcastle had also expressed their interest in Hogan, although a Premier League destination looks more likely as West Ham are also weighing up an offer.

Hogan has scored 21 goals for Brentford since April, ending the calendar year as the Championship’s top scorer.

He has 18 months remaining on his contract with the London club.

Scott Hogan will end the year as the top scorer in @SkyBetChamp in 2016 20 S.Hogan 19 D.Gayle, J.Kodjia 16 G.Hooper, C.Wood pic.twitter.com/GfPyFTfZvW — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 31, 2016

Martin O’Neill has approached Hogan, who is eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland through his grandparents, about opting to join his squad.

The striker was called up to the Ireland under-21 squad in 2014 but didn’t travel due to club commitments at Rochdale.