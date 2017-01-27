Home»Sport

Premier League club on track for huge January transfer window spend

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 02:48 pm

Premier League clubs are on course to smash last year's total spend during the January transfer window and may beat 2011's record winter outlay of £225million, according to Deloitte.

As of Friday morning, the English top flight's clubs had spent approximately £120million on new signings, £30million more than at the same stage last year.

With almost five full shopping days remaining from that point until the window closes at 11pm on January 31, the clubs should comfortably clear last January's total of £175million, which included £40million on the last day.

By midday on Friday, Morgan Schneiderlin's move from Manchester United to Everton provided the biggest fee paid by a Premier League club in this window with an initial cost of £20million - a snip compared to the £60million Chelsea received from Shanghai SIPG for Oscar.

Including last summer's transfer window, Premier League clubs have spent a record £1.285billion this season, surpassing last season's previous high of £1.045billion.

Earlier, a FIFA study of the international transfer market revealed English clubs, buoyed by their massive broadcasting revenues, broke the billion-dollar net spend mark in 2016 - more than double what the second biggest net spenders China shelled out on foreign imports last year.

Deloitte, the multinational accountancy and consulting business, will publish its full analysis of the January transfer window on February 1.

