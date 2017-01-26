POLL: Borussia Dortmund’s tweet about ‘only wall we believe in’ gets a mixed reaction

Borussia Dortmund sent what is being seen as a political tweet this morning and online reaction to it has been divided.

The German club posted an image of their famous South Stand, nicknamed the Yellow Wall, filled with flag-waving fans.

The captioned the picture: “The only #wall we believe in” and accompanied the text with a yellow heart.

The tweet is being taken as a reference to new US president Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall between his country and Mexico.

The tweet has been liked more than 10,000 times and retweeted more than 7,000 times, with many sending messages of approval.

But others are less happy with a football club sharing what is seen as a political message.

@BVB can we stop with the partisan commentary on (foreign) politics? we're a football team. not more, not less. — Steffen R. (@melbsteve) January 26, 2017

@BVB @sportingintel I thought you’re a football team and not a political party. Trying to woo fans, pathetic… — Unnamed Chinese Club (@_untitled01) January 26, 2017

@BVB PLEASE STICK TO FOOTBALL - we are all tired of politics. — Alexander Asher (@mosespolitics) January 26, 2017

@BVB Don't you lot start, stick to football. The proposed US/Mexico wall is to stop drug/weapons smuggling and illegal immigration. — Hawker Hurricane (@Hurricane1940) January 26, 2017

What do you think? Are Dortmund right to share whatever they like? Or should sporting organisations stay out of politics?