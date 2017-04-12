Players, pundits and clubs rally round as Twitter continues to react to bomb attack

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has expressed his shock after a bomb attack on his former club Borussia Dortmund's team bus, as the reaction of Dortmund fans draws praise.

The windows of Dortmund's team bus were shattered by three explosions as they headed to Tuesday night's Champions League clash at home to Monaco, while defender Marc Bartra suffered a serious arm injury.

Deeply shocked by the explosions last night in Dortmund. Sending my support to @BVB , the fans & wishing a speedy recovery to @MarcBartra pic.twitter.com/KZZx8MKG0J — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) April 12, 2017

Manchester United playmaker Mkhitaryan, signed from Dortmund last summer, tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Deeply shocked by the explosions last night in Dortmund. Sending my support to @BVB , the fans & wishing a speedy recovery to @MarcBartra"

Dortmund's fellow Bundesliga clubs continued to express their solidarity, with Augsburg tweeting: "Colours divide us, but in the face of adversity we stand as one. Our thoughts are with @BVB and we wish @MarcBartra a speedy recovery. #FCA"

Colours divide us, but in the face of adversity we stand as one. Our thoughts are with @BVB and we wish @MarcBartra a speedy recovery. #FCA pic.twitter.com/QndAJZMSun — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) April 12, 2017

Cologne added: "The #effzeh family wish @BVB's @MarcBartra a speedy recovery. And for tonight's #BVBASM match to take place without issues. #footballfamily"

Elsewhere, much of the reaction centred around the "Bed for Away Fans" initiative, in which Dortmund supporters offered to put up travelling Monaco fans so that they could still attend the rearranged fixture on Wednesday evening.

Dortmund themselves tweeted: "Thanks to all the fans in and around Dortmund for making #bedforawayfans possible last night! #bvbasm"

Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

And Monaco replied: "Many thanks to you and your fans for this #bedforawayfans ! #BVBASM"

Ex-Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright wrote simply: "I love this football club. #bedforawayfans"

And Match of the Day presenter Gary Linekar also praised the initiative.