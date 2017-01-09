Home»Sport

Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers advance in NFL wildcard play-offs

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 07:41 am

The Pittsburgh Steelers trounced the Miami Dolphins 30-12 in the NFL wildcard play-offs.

Their big guns came to the party as Ben Roethlisberger threw 197 yards and two touchdowns, Le'Veon Bell ran a franchise play-off-record 167 yards, with two scores while Antonio Brown caught two touchdowns.

It was an eighth straight win for the Steelers, who ended the Dolphins' season, and they face AFC West champions Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The Green Bay Packers were led to a 38-13 demolition of the New York Giants in the NFC play-off by Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns and 367 yards as the Packers did not give the Giants a chance on their way to a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.

Randall Cobb received three touchdowns in his 116 yards.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ozil delays signing new deal until he gets clarity on Arsene Wenger's future

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's draw with Plymouth: I don't think the line-up was a mistake

Antonio Conte: John Terry didn't deserve red card and we may appeal

Lionel Messi's perfect free-kick rescues a late draw for Barcelona


Today's Stories

Racing’s Antonie Claassen claims Munster can go all the way

Neptune’s new wave making a splash

TERRACE TALK: Man United - Wayne Rooney scuttling Liverpool would crown it all

New rule change fails to leave its mark on managers

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 