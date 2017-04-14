Home»Sport

Pig protest delays League One match

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 04:29 pm

Coventry's clash with Charlton was delayed as both sets of fans threw toy pigs onto the pitch.

The supporters of both struggling Sky Bet League One clubs were protesting against their respective owners.

Just seconds before the game was about to start, hundreds of the toy pigs were thrown onto the playing surface and put kick-off back by seven minutes.

When they were finally cleared, referee Darren Handley got the game under way.

However, more pigs were thrown onto one corner of the Ricoh Arena pitch within seconds and the two teams set off down the tunnel to wait for them to be cleared again.

The sides re-emerged and the match could start in earnest - 13 minutes late.

KEYWORDS soccer, league one, Coventry, Charlton

