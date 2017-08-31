Home»Sport

Pictures emerge of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Liverpool kit confirming transfer from Arsenal

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 11:23 am

The first images of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Liverpool kit have emerged online.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, had also been a target for Premier League champions Chelsea but it is believed Liverpool was always the player's preferred destination.

Yesterday reports suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain had a medical on at St George's Park where he is currently training with England ahead of their World Cup qualification double-header.

Chelsea had seemingly moved into pole position to land the former Southampton youngster after agreeing their own deal with Arsenal.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to have his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

The loss of the midfielder will be seen as a blow by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who has been adamant in recent weeks that he wants to keep the player at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's hand was weakened by the fact Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract had less than a year to run and they have decided to cash in for a reported £40million rather than allow him to walk away for free in 2018.

Liverpool are also trying to conclude a club-record deal for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar before the transfer window closes.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

West Brom sign Arsenal full back Kieran Gibbs

'Are you actually Gareth Bale?' - This kid was ecstatic meeting his hero

Danny Drinkwater submits transfer request at Leicester

Austin Flynn was on the pitch in 1959 - the last time the Waterford won an All-Ireland


Today's Stories

Dan Shanahan: ‘We had six packs alright but they were in our gear-bags!’

Michael Bradley begins Zebre mission

Harry Arter: ‘Harry Redknapp let Martin O’Neill know I was Irish... a few months later I got the call’

Ireland U23s ready for Euros

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 