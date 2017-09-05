Home»Sport

Photographer captures touching moment between Galway manager and his father with Liam MacCarthy Cup

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 09:38 am

INPHO photographer Morgan Treacy captured the moment when Galway manager Micheál Donoghue met his father Miko for the first time since winning the All-Ireland final on Sunday.

Galway manager MicheÁl Donoghue shows the Liam MacCarthy to his father Miko Donoghue in Ballinasloe. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Donoghue senior is a well-respected figure in Galway hurling and is president of the Clarenbridge GAA club.

It wasn’t his first time to have been in close proximity to the Liam MacCarthy trophy having driven the victorious team bus across the Shannon when Galway won the All-Ireland title in 1980.

In an interview with RTÉ last night, Galway boss Donhogue was almost overcome with emotion describing how much it meant to bring Liam MacCarthy back West.

Skip to 1.16 to see the interview with Micheál Donoghue

29 years of hurt finally over.


