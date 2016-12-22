Home»Sport

Petra Kvitova likely to miss most of 2017 season after undergoing hand surgery

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 11:25 am

Petra Kvitova is likely to miss most of the 2017 season after her surgeon estimated she would not be able to return to the tennis court for at least six months.

The 26-year-old, a two-time Wimbledon champion, suffered serious injuries to her racket-holding left hand in an attack by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Kvitova faces a lengthy rehabilitation process but the good news is she should be able to resume her career, which was by no means certain in the immediate aftermath of her horrific ordeal.

The world number 11, who said she was "shaken but fortunate to be alive", underwent surgery lasting nearly four hours

The intruder posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter to gain access to the apartment in Prostejov, Press Association Sport understands, before a struggle ensued. It is understood the knife was put to Kvitova's throat and her left hand was injured as she pulled the weapon away.

Czech police are still searching for the attacker.

Kvitova's surgeon, Radek Kebrle, told a press conference in the Czech Republic on Wednesday that the operation had gone well with no complications.

She will be on bed rest for 14 days, although the hope is she will be allowed to leave hospital in time for Christmas.

Kvitova will begin slow rehabilitation in around six to eight weeks and, if that goes well, should be able to grip a racket in three months' time.

Given the length of the process and the uncertainties surrounding recovery from such an injury, it seems highly likely she will not be ready to return in time for her favourite tournament, Wimbledon.

The US Open at the end of August would be a more realistic goal, although Kvitova's main aim will simply be to get back on the tennis court, however long it takes.

Kvitova's spokeswoman Katie Spellman said: "The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months.

"Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level. Petra is happy with how the operation went and is in good spirits."

Support continued to flood in from the tennis world for one of its most popular players.

Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter: "Terrible news. Wishing a speedy recovery for @Petra_Kvitova. Keep smiling as always!"

Women's world number one Angelique Kerber said: "You're a fighter @Petra_Kvitova with a big heart. You will come back even stronger! I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

Kvitova, who has been ranked as high as world number two, defeated Maria Sharapova to win her maiden grand slam at Wimbledon in 2011 and regained the title three years later with a crushing win over Eugenie Bouchard.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, tennis.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mercedes boss calls for calm as speculation over Rosberg replacement mounts

Dele Alli and Kyle Walker's Christmas fancy dress costumes are absolutely unbelievable

Fans are already calling for Sam Allardyce after Alan Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace

Cheltenham, Aintree and Royal Ascot coming to TV3


Today's Stories

Five Irish Olympians reflect on what happened after their Rio odyssey

Ruby Walsh: ‘I thought I found another horse of a lifetime in Vautour but it wasn’t to be’

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Irish amateur golf’s 2016 rising

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 