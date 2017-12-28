Home»Sport

Peter Stringer 'returns to Ireland' after Worcester neglect to renew contract

Thursday, December 28, 2017

Former Munster scrum-half Peter Stringer is back in Ireland after Aviva Premiership side Worcester Warriors declined to renew his contract.

Stringer, who has won 98 caps with Ireland, joined the Warriors in the summer on a short-term deal.

The 40-year-old has played only six times for the club this season, five of those a substitute, as he struggled to displace Francois Hougaard as the club's preferred choice, while Michael Dowsett and Luke Baldwin have recovered from injury to provide further cover in the role.

The club's new director of rugby Alan Solomons, said: "Peter has returned to Ireland. He hasn’t played for the side during my time here but he is very professional, trains hard and is a first-class guy.

"He has been good to have around the squad. He has also had a great career, playing in some great Ireland teams and great Munster teams and has played well over in England as well."

Back in October Stringer told the Irish Examiner he was delighted to get the call to pitch up at Sixways for the opening half of the season.

He said: "I want to be playing at the highest level and I want to be playing in a competition that I found challenges you. I want to be competing for a starting place here. I want to be competing for as long as I can at a top level.

"Donncha O’Callaghan being here, it was a massive factor in me coming here. And Gary Gold as well, a coach I had worked with before, I have a huge amount of respect for the guy. I worked with him at Newcastle and Bath.

“I just completed my 20th pre-season. I feel great, I genuinely feel as I did 10 or 15 years ago. You love the game, you work hard at it. It doesn’t come easy, there are a lot of sacrifices and a lot of elements that go together to putting in performances and making sure you are in the right physical shape.

“It’s something that I love doing, it doesn’t come easy but it’s something I love doing,” added Stringer.


