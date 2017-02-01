Peter Crouch scores 100th league goal as Stoke draw 1-1 against Everton

Stoke 1 Everton 1

A Ryan Shawcross own goal earned Everton a 1-1 draw at Stoke after Peter Crouch scored for the 100th time in the Premier League.

Crouch's landmark moment came in the seventh minute when the veteran striker tucked home a close-range finish.

The Potters had chances to add to their lead before the visitors drew level six minutes prior to half-time as the ball was struck goalwards by Seamus Coleman and went in off Shawcross.

New Stoke signing Saido Berahino came off the bench for his debut in the second half and saw an effort cleared away by Ramiro Funes Mori late on, and home goalkeeper Lee Grant subsequently made an excellent save to keep out a Tom Davies header.

The point apiece sees seventh-placed Everton and Stoke, who are up to ninth, extend their unbeaten runs to six and four league games respectively.