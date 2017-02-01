Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal and everybody was delighted for him

To use a football cliche, for a big man Peter Crouch has an excellent touch – in particular, Crouchy has a goalscoring touch which has just led him to 100 Premier League goals.

That’s right, at 6ft 7in, Crouch has become the latest, and surely the tallest member of the 100 club after his opening goal against Everton.

100 - Peter Crouch has become the 26th player to score 100 Premier League goals. Robot. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2017

There are no prizes for guessing how the former England striker celebrated the landmark.

7- PETER CROUCH OPENS THE SCORING AND BAGS HIS 100TH PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL!!!!!! — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 1, 2017

We think Peter Crouch rather enjoyed his 100th Premier League goal 👏 https://t.co/HtwBIXMAL5 #SCFC pic.twitter.com/COZ88DhEyP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 1, 2017

Some fans remarked upon their fondness for Crouchy.

I'd forgotten how much I like Peter Crouch. Played the whole game with a huge smile on his face. Brilliant pic.twitter.com/9KhiJsjmc3 — Tom Rostance (@TJRostance) February 1, 2017

We’re sure his wife Abbey Clancy didn’t forget how much she liked him.

My Hubby @petercrouch got his 100th goal I hope the robot came out X — Abbey Clancy (@OfficialClancy) February 1, 2017

Crouch has scored PL goals for Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Stoke, and is the oldest man to join the 100 club at 36 years of age.

100 – Peter Crouch has become the oldest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals (36 years, 2 days). Statesman. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2017

Peter Crouch scores the 100th Premier League goal of his career, the 26th player to reach this milestone. Of course, he did the robot. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/E59IAihNd4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 1, 2017

And just in case anyone’s doubting Crouchy’s greatness, he’s elevated himself above some pretty decent company.

❌ Luis Suárez ❌ Cristiano Ronaldo ❌ Dennis Bergkamp ❌ Fernando Torres ✅ Peter Crouch 😍 100. PREMIER. LEAGUE. GOALS. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/72xvROyRc7 — bet365 (@bet365) February 1, 2017

There’s still a lot of love for Crouch out there.