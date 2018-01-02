Home»Sport

Pepijn Lijnders leaves Liverpool for NEC Nijmegen

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 11:32 am

Pepijn Lijnders has left Liverpool to take over as head coach of Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders (pictured), who arrived at Anfield in 2014 to take charge of the club's Under-16s, was appointed first team development coach during the summer of 2015 and then elevated to new boss Jurgen Klopp's staff later that year.

Klopp told the club's official website, www.liverpoolfc.com: "It's such a strange mix of emotions talking about Pep leaving us.

"Firstly, I am gutted to be losing such a valuable member of our coaching team and such a brilliant person from our group.

"But that is tempered by the fact I am very excited for him to have this opportunity and as much as we would have loved for him to remain with us, we cannot stand in his way for what is a fantastic opportunity.

"There will be no greater supporter of NEC Nijmegen in Liverpool than me and I know this is the very start of a long journey for Pep - one where he will undoubtedly become a success."


